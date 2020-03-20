2 murder suspects in Myrtle Beach shooting released from jail on bond

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two murder suspects have been released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on bond, according to Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

DeAngelo Alston and Terry Beaufort were charged with murder in a deadly Myrtle Beach shooting on North Kings Highway in January. The man killed in the shooting was 23-year-old Quashaun Cliffton Bromell of Myrtle Beach.

Alston, 31, of Myrtle Beach, was released Friday afternoon on a $51,000 bond and Beaufort, 31, of Kingstree, was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond.

Bond conditions for both include not having any contact with the victim’s family. As is standard, the victim’s family is aware the suspects were granted bond, according to Richardson.