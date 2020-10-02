2 new K9 officers will North Myrtle Beach will steal your heart

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach police introduced their newest and cutest members of the department – Moose and Big Mac.

The department said they were contacted by someone back in June who wanted to donate a 10-week-old Belgium Malinois puppy from a recent letter to the agency. “John ‘Mac’ McKinney donated ‘Big Mac’ but once we met his awesome litter of puppies we knew we just had to have one of his brothers also,” NMBDPS posted.

The department was able to purchase one of Mac’s brothers with generous funds donated by the Surfside Chapter of the Women of the Moose Lodge. “When it came time to name them it was an easy choice to name them Mac and Moose after the people/organization who made it possible to get them,” officials said.

The dogs already have begun their obedience training and socialization. They have been placed with department K-9 Instructor Sgt. Will Norton and with our Senior K-9 Handler Andy McCarter until they are old enough to train for law enforcement purposes. They will replace the current dogs when they have earned retirement.

“They are growing like weeds and are now 5 1/2 months old,” the department commented. “There is never a dull moment when one of these guys is around.”

“We are excited and happy they are part of our K-9 family!!”

So are we! Congratulations from News13 on your future recruits.