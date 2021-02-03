2 North Carolina men who stormed Capitol did not vote in election, record shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The two North Carolina men who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 didn’t actually vote in the election they claimed was fraudulent.

Stephen Baker and Christopher Raphael Spencer are charged with violently entering the Capitol.

According to the FBI, both men posted videos and livestreams to social media showing them inside the building.

Baker, appearing in a YouTube video before the chaos erupted, told the audience he believed the 2020 Presidential election was stolen.

“Trump won,” Baker said in the video.

But according to the state’s database of voter records, Baker isn’t registered to vote in North Carolina.

Neighbors say he recently moved in with his mother in Wake County.

The FBI says Baker, who goes by the screen name Stephen Ignoramus, live-streamed video while he was inside the Capitol.

Several media outlets picked up the livestream, which the FBI used as evidence to charge him.

Christopher Spencer of Pilot Mountain is a convicted felon who doesn’t appear to have ever voted or registered to vote in North Carolina.

FBI charging documents say Spencer shouted “Stop the Steal!” while inside the capitol.

A judge has told both men they can’t leave the state while going through court procedures.

Baker was told he’s not allowed to contact any federal authorities.

