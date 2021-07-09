2 pedestrians hit by car while crossing Oak Street in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people were injured after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Myrtle Beach on Friday night.

The two pedestrians were crossing Oak Street when they were struck by a car just north of 21st Avenue, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police were called to the scene at about 10:20 p.m.

Both persons were taken to the hospital for treatment with serious injuries, Master Cpl. Vest said.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.  

