2 people arrested after 5 lbs of marijuana found at Scotland County home, deputies say

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County deputies have arrested two people after they say a large amount of marijuana was found during a home search.

On Wednesday, deputies executed a search of a home on CedarLane and found five pounds of marijuana as well as scales.

Christy Dockery, 42, and Eugene Dockery, 43, were both arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance. Both people were granted a $20,000 secured bond.