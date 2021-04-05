2 people arrested after Hartsville gas station armed robbery

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people have been arrested after Hartsville police say they held up a gas station.

Around 9:25 p.m. on March 14, officers were dispatched to the Refuel gas station on 914 South Fifth Street in Hartsville in reference to an armed robbery, according to police.

According to video surveillance, two men wearing masks entered the store with pistols and grabbed a customer on their way in, according to police.

Both the customer and cashier were held at gunpoint while the men demanded money from the cash register and safe, according to authorities. After collecting the money, the two men fled on foot toward the Waffle House across the street.

When deputies spoke to employees at the Waffle House they were told Rosilind Coe visited the location almost every day, but was acting strange the night of the robbery, according to police. They said she normally goes in to use the phone, but that night had a cell phone and kept going outside to make calls.

Reed Allen, 39, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and armed robbery. He is being held at the Darlington County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond.

Coe was charged with accessory before the fact to a felony. She is being held at the Darlington County Detention Center.