2 people arrested in Florence homicide after victim found with gunshot wounds

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence deputies are investigating an incident that sent one person to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to investigate at the Highway 52, Interstate 95 interchange where someone reported a hit-and-run, according to Nunn. It later turned out to not have been a hit-and-run.

The victim of the incident was taken to the hospital with what deputies say appeared to have been a gunshot wound. He has since been pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated as an apparent homicide, according to Nunn. The FCSO is investigating along with the Florence County Coroner’s office.

Two people are in custody for this investigation. We are working to find out more in this developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

