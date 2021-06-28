2 people charged in connection with baby’s death in Conway

Heather Hare and Josh Hare (Source: Conway Police Dept.)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Police have charged two people after a baby died in Conway, according to authorities.

Heather Lee Hare, 28, of Conway, has been charged with homicide by child abuse and four counts of unlawful neglect of a child. She is being held at the J. Reuben Long detention center without bond.

Josh Gordon Hare, 28, of Conway, has been charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. He remains at the detention center as of Monday.

Police and first responders were called to a home on Sanctuary Boulevard on May 5 regarding a 3-week-old infant. The baby later died, according to police. Other children at the home tested positive for marijuana or heroin, according to arrest warrants.

