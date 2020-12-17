2 pit bulls found ‘extremely malnourished,’ tied to chains in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Marion County Animal Control took control of two pit bulls who were found tied up to long chains, and extremely malnourished.

Wednesday morning, Animal Control Officer Fletcher Estes discovered the dogs behind a home outside the City of Mullins.

“Animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Marion County,” Estes said.

The dogs were seized from the home and are now in the care of the Marion County Animal Shelter, according to Estes.

**Warning: The following images may be disturbing to some.**

Courtesy to Officer Fletcher Estes

Courtesy to Officer Fletcher Estes

Courtesy to Officer Fletcher Estes

Courtesy to Officer Fletcher Estes

“We will be stepping up patrols to look for animal cruelty cases, especially as it gets colder,” Estes said.

There have been no arrests made at this point. Animal Control urges anyone who know of an animal cruelty case to report it immediately.

