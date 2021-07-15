2 rescued from sinking boat in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were rescued from a boat in Horry County Thursday morning after the boat began sinking, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Around 7 a.m., crews were sent to the area of 7600 Highway 378 Pitts Landing for calls of two people on a boat in distress, according to HCFR.

When crews arrived, they were able to make contact with the boat and bring them back to the landing, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is assisting on the call. Count on News13 for updates.