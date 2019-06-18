2 SC assisted living workers accused of physical, mental abuse

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) – Authorities say two assisted living employees have been charged with abuse of an 89-year-old woman in South Carolina.

In a news release, the Greenville County Sheriff’s office told news outlets Stephanie Ann Lowden and Diana Rochelle Garrett were charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult Monday.

Authorities say the victim’s son became suspicious of maltreatment and set up a camera in his mother’s room. In the video, Garrett and Lowden were seen using physical force and psychological abuse on his mother after she resisted the staff’s demands to take a shower.

Officials said they believe this is an isolated incident.

Lowden turned herself in Monday morning and has since been released on $5,000 bond.

