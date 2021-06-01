2 sent to the hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 90 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Investigation is underway after two people were sent to the hospital in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Around 6:54 a.m., HCFR crews were sent to the 5000 block of Highway 90 in Conway for calls of a two-vehicle collision.

When crews arrived, they needed extrication operations to remove people from the crashed vehicles. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews work. Count on News13 for updates.