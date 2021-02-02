2 sent to the hospital following 2-vehicle collision near Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people were transported to the hospital following a crash on Highway 501 Tuesday morning.

Around 6:20 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 501 near Booth Circle after a two-vehicle collision, according to HCFR.

One of the two vehicles rolled over, and two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety was on scene and investigating. Count on News13 for updates.

