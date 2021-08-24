2 shot dead in Georgetown County, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds late Monday.

Around 10 p.m., deputies were sent to the area of Sutton Road to calls of two people with gunshot wounds. When they arrived, deputies found a woman dead from her injuries and a man seriously injured.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to deputies.

Investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5101. Count on News13 for updates.