2 South Carolina men sentenced for selling heroin, fentanyl that killed 1 person, hospitalized another

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two man have been sentenced for selling heroin and fentanyl which killed on person and hospitalized another.

U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy Jr. on Monday announced 49-year-old Gordon William Brock, III, and 37-year-old Carlos Ravenel were each sentenced to 20 years after they pleaded guilty to distributing the drugs which caused death and serious bodily injury to two people in November of 2018.

Mount Pleasant Police and members of the Charleston DEA task force responded to a 911 call regarding an opioid overdose in the See Farm area of Mount Pleasant on November 20, 2018.

When EMS arrived, they discovered a male victim had already died. It was later revealed, through toxicology and autopsy reports, that the cause of death was due to heroin and fentanyl toxicity.

While officers were at the home, they were notified that a woman had also overdosed from opioids and was at a nearby hospital. Law enforcement met with the woman, who was recovering from an overdose from the same drugs.

Brock and Ravenel were both arrested following an investigation into what happened.

According to McCoy’s office, evidence that was presented to the court revealed the victims had shared the drugs which were ultimately purchased from the two men.

Text messages showed that Brock had used the drugs himself prior to the sale, and the drugs made him extremely ill.

Brock had been enraged that his dealer distributed him “garbage” drugs, and Brock attempted to get his money back from the dealer for the drugs. He explained that if he couldn’t get his money back, he would “unload” the bad drugs.

Evidence also showed that Brock believed the substance could be fentanyl due to his own prior experience overdosing on fentanyl.

“Pushing drugs that seriously harm others is reprehensible, and this office will continue to deal swiftly and severely with these criminals,” said McCoy. “I particularly appreciate the work of our federal, state, and local partners. Together, we are doing everything in our power to disrupt and dismantle the flow of deadly opioids into South Carolina.”

Further investigation, including data recovered from cell phones, revealed that Ravenel – who was a heroin dealer out of North Charleston – had been the source of supply for the fentanyl and heroin mix.

Evidence showed that Ravenel had been distributing heroin since at least 2015.

Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Atlanta Field Division, said the death of the victim and the hospitalization of the other “strikes at the core of this country’s opioid epidemic.”

He went on to say the “DEA’s commitment to combat the opioid epidemic is unwavering and the defendants in this case will spend well-deserved time in prison.”

United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel sentenced Ravenel and Brock to 240 months in federal prison each, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision.

Judge Gergel also required each defendant to pay restitution to the victim’s family for the victim’s funeral.

