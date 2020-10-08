2 taken to hospital after mini-van crashes into tree in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Crews are investigating after a mini-van crashed into a tree Thursday afternoon, according the Horry County Fire Rescue.

At 12:22 p.m., crews were sent to a vehicle versus tree incident with entrapment in the area of 5837 West Johnston Rd.

Two people received injuries and were transported to the hospital. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News 13 for updates.

