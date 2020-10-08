2 taken to hospital after mini-van crashes into tree in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Crews are investigating after a mini-van crashed into a tree Thursday afternoon, according the Horry County Fire Rescue.
At 12:22 p.m., crews were sent to a vehicle versus tree incident with entrapment in the area of 5837 West Johnston Rd.
Two people received injuries and were transported to the hospital. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.
Details are limited at this time. Count on News 13 for updates.
At 12:22 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a vehicle vs. tree accident with entrapment in the area of 5837 West Johnston Rd.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 8, 2020
Two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/FlAkRpGhXi
