HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are investigating after two people were sent to the hospital after an overnight house fire in Nichols.

Around 12:08 a.m. Thursday, crews were sent to a house fire on Creek Landing Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, and one more was taken for evaluation, according to HCFR.

The fire is under control and will be under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.