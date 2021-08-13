2 teens arrested in Darlington shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two teenagers have been arrested in a Darlington shooting that killed one person and left another injured, according to Major David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on August 5, somewhere on Syracuse Community Road, according to previous reporting.

As a result of the shooting, a man was pronounced dead, and a woman was treated for her injuries. No other information was immediately available.

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Preston Hickman, 64, according to Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee.

One juvenile was charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The second juvenile was charged with accessory after the fact. Because of their ages, no names can be released at this time.

