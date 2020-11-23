2-vehicle collision closes all lanes of Business 501 bridge near downtown Riverwalk in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – All lanes have closed on Main Street bridge after a two vehicle collision Monday morning.
The business 501 bridge leaving Conway near the Riverwalk will be closed for an unknown period of time while crews work, according to Horry County Police Department Dispatch.
People are asked to avoid the area. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Family remembers North Carolina Coast Guard Officer who died in plane crash
- South Carolina man dies after returning to flaming trailer for pants
- Make your pick: What’s the best Christmas movie ever made?
- Mom of 10 gives birth to first daughter, dies days later
- Leaked emails reveal hostile leadership transition in Charleston County Sheriff’s Office