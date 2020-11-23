2-vehicle collision closes all lanes of Business 501 bridge near downtown Riverwalk in Conway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – All lanes have closed on Main Street bridge after a two vehicle collision Monday morning.

The business 501 bridge leaving Conway near the Riverwalk will be closed for an unknown period of time while crews work, according to Horry County Police Department Dispatch.

People are asked to avoid the area. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories