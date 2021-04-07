2-vehicle collision in Conway sends 4 to hospital after vehicle overturns

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of HCFR

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on scene of a two-vehicle collision in Conway after a vehicle overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Around 11:49 a.m., crews were sent to the area of Highway 22 near mile marker 21 West for calls of a multiple vehicle collision, according to HCFR.

One vehicle overturned and four people were sent to the hospital as a result of this collision, according to HCFR.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories