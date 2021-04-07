2-vehicle collision in Conway sends 4 to hospital after vehicle overturns

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on scene of a two-vehicle collision in Conway after a vehicle overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Around 11:49 a.m., crews were sent to the area of Highway 22 near mile marker 21 West for calls of a multiple vehicle collision, according to HCFR.

One vehicle overturned and four people were sent to the hospital as a result of this collision, according to HCFR.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating. Count on News13 for updates.