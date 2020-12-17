2-vehicle collision with entrapment on Hwy. 501 sends 3 to the hospital

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A two-vehicle collision with entrapment sent three people to the hospital Thursday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Around 8:58 a.m., HCFR was dispatched to the area of Highway 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive near Tanger Outlets for a two-vehicle collision with entrapment.
Three people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic has slowed in the area.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating. Count on News13 for updates.
