HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – A crash involving two vehicles in the Forestbrook area injured three people on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 1:29 p.m. at the intersection of Whatuthink and Forestbrook roads. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene.

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.







