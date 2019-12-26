2-vehicle crash on South Irby Street in Florence causes gas leak

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A crash on South Irby Street in the Arby’s parking lot caused a gas leak in Florence.

At about 12:37 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a two-vehicle collision at 1420 South Irby Street. Officers learned the crash was in the parking lot and the restaurant’s natural gas meter was damaged by one of the cars.

Dominion Energy responded to resolve the gas leak, according to Capt. Mike Brandt.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Brandt said.

No further information is available.