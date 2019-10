SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A two-vehicle rollover crash has shut down Socastee Boulevard near Jennifer Lane at around 3 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR says two patients had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

A 2-vehicle rollover accident has Socastee Blvd. shut down near Jennifer Lane right now. Please avoid the area.#HCFR crews were dispatched at 3 p.m. 2 patients suffered minor injuries & were not transported to the hospital.@SCDPS_PIO are on scene, investigating this accident. pic.twitter.com/I0PEJTeSo8 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 25, 2019

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. People are asked to avoid the area.