2 wanted in Florence bank fraud and conspiracy ring

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are seeking help in locating two people in a bank fraud and conspiracy ring.

Police are searching for Nijah Fortune and Qiabeon James for multiple incidents of bank fraud between July 25 and August 5 at banks in the Florence area.

According to police, the two men would deposit counterfeit checks into various bank accounts and withdraw funds from other locations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com