20-year-old charged in hit-and-run that killed Harley Davidson rider from Little River

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A 20-year-old man has been charged after a motorcyclist from Little River died in a hit-and-run crash in near Longs.

Justin Lindsay, of Lumberton, was charged by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Tuesday, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Authorities had been looking for the driver since the crash on Aug. 29.

Troopers say Lindsay was traveling south on SC 9 near G.P. Smith Avenue and struck the rear of a Harley Davidson motorcycle at about 9 p.m. He then left the seen, according to the report.

Charles Mechling, 54, of the Little River area, died from injuries received in the incident, according the the Horry County coroner. No one else was on the motorcycle at the time of the wreck.

Lindsay was charged with hit-and-run resulting in death. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond awaiting a pretrial.