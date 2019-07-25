2019 complete High School Football Schedule for WBTW viewing area

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The 2019 high school football regular season will begin in about a month. Below is the full list of games week by week for our teams in the SCHSL, SCISA, and in North Carolina. All contests will start at 7:30pm.

2019 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL MASTER SCHEDULE:

Week 0: August 23

Carvers Bay at Waccamaw

Conway at North Myrtle Beach

Crestwood at West Florence

Darlington at Cheraw

Green Sea Floyds at West Columbus (NC)

Havelock (NC) at Dillon

King’s Academy at Dorchester Academy (SCISA)

Lake City at Wilson – THURSDAY NIGHT 7:30pm

Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico

Lamar at Hemingway

Loris at St. James

Marion at Johnsonville

Marlboro County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

McBee at Andrew Jackson

Mullins at Latta

South Florence at James Island

Timmonsville at East Clarendon

West Brunswick at Socastee

Week 1: August 30

Carolina Forest at Lower Richland

Christian Academy of MB at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)

Central at Lamar

Cheraw at Marlboro County

Dillon at Purnell Swett (NC)

Dorchester Academy at Carolina Academy (SCISA)

East Clarendon at Scott’s Branch

Georgetown at Philip Simmons

Gray’s Creek at Fairmont (NC)

Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds

Hartsville at South Florence

Hemingway at Andrews

Hoggard at Scotland (NC)

Hilton Head Island at St. James

King’s Academy at Florence Christian (SCISA)

Lake City at Lakewood

Lake View at Johnsonville

Lumberton (NC) at Pine Forest (NC)

Marion at Latta

McBee at Chesterfield

Myrtle Beach at Hanahan

Nation Ford at Conway

North Myrtle Beach at Loris

Northwood Academy at Dillon Christian (SCISA)

Robert E. Lee at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)

Timmonsville at Edisto

Trinity-Byrnes at Hammond (SCISA)

Waccamaw at Aynor

West Florence at Darlington

Wilson at Manning

Week 2: September 6

Andrews at Waccamaw

Camden at Hartsville

Cape Fear at Lumberton (NC)

Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)

Carolina Forest at Colleton County

Chesterfield at Cheraw

Christian Academy of MB at Orangeburg Prep (SCISA)

Conway at Sumter

Darlington at Lamar

Dillon Christian at Robert E. Lee (SCISA)

Dorchester Academy at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)

Florence Christian at Laurence Manning (SCISA)

Georgetown at Carvers Bay

Green Sea Floyds at Aynor

Johnsonville at Hemingway

Kingstree at Lake City

Latta at Dillon

Laurens at Myrtle Beach

Lee Central at Timmonsville

Mullins at Marion

North Central at McBee

North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick

Oceanside at Socastee

Scotland (NC) at Marlboro County

South Columbus (NC) at Loris

South Florence at Wilson

South View at Purnell Swett (NC)

Thomas Sumter at Trinity-Byrnes (SCISA)

Week 3: September 13

Andrews at Georgetown

Carolina Academy at John Paul II (SCISA)

CE Murray at Mullins

Cheraw at Central

Chesterfield at Anson County (NC)

DH Conley at Scotland (NC)

Dillon at Lake View

Dillon Christian at Trinity-Byrnes (SCISA)

EA Laney at Lumberton (NC)

East Clarendon at Aynor

Fairmont (NC) at West Bladen (NC)

Florence Christian at Orangeburg Prep (SCISA)

Hartsville at Conway

Hemingway at Carvers Bay

Hoggard at Carolina Forest

King’s Academy at Robert E. Lee (SCISA)

Loris at Green Sea Floyds

Lamar at North Central

Lower Richland at Wilson

Marion at Timmonsville

McBee at Hannah-Pamplico

Myrtle Beach at Socastee

Pee Dee Academy at Colleton Prep (SCISA)

St. James at North Myrtle Beach

Thomas Sumter at Christian Academy of MB (SCISA)

West Florence at Lake City

Week 4: September 20

Bluffton at Hartsville

Buford at Chesterfield

Carvers Bay at Mullins

Carolina Academy at Christian Academy of MB (SCISA)

Cheraw at Lamar

Crestwood at Darlington

Dillon Christian at King’s Academy (SCISA)

East Clarendon at Andrews

Greenwood Christian at Florence Christian (SCISA)

Hannah-Pamplico at Johnsonville

Lake City at Manning

Lake View at Marion

Lakewood at Hemingway

Latta at Kingstree

Pee Dee Academy at Thomas Heyward (SCISA)

Purnell Swett (NC) at Hoggard

Marlboro County at South Florence

Myrtle Beach at Carolina Forest

Socastee at North Myrtle Beach

St. James at Georgetown

Trinity-Byrnes at Oakbrook Prep (SCISA)

Waccamaw at North Charleston

West Columbus (NC) at Fairmont (NC)

West Florence at Camden

Week 5: September 27

Aynor at St. James

Carolina Forest at Loris

Carvers Bay at Latta

CE Murray at Hemingway

Chesterfield at Lee Central

Christian Academy of MB at Florence Christian (SCISA)

Conway at Myrtle Beach

Fairmont (NC) at St. Paul’s (NC)

Georgetown at Socastee

Green Sea Floyds at McBee

Hartsville at Abbeville

Hoke at Lumberton (NC)

Johnsonville at Andrews

Kingstree at Hannah-Pamplico

Lamar at Lake View

Marlboro County at Dillon

Mullins at East Clarendon

Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian (SCISA)

Purnell Swett (NC) at Richmond (NC)

Scotland (NC) at Jack Britt (NC)

South Florence at Darlington

St. Johns at Waccamaw

Thomas Sumter at Carolina Academy (SCISA)

Timmonsville at Scott’s Branch

Trinity-Byrnes at King’s Academy (SCISA)

Wilson at West Florence

Week 6: October 4

Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield

Andrews at Carvers Bay

Aynor at Cheraw

Christian Academy of MB at Trinity-Byrnes (SCISA)

Darlington at Wilson

East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico

Florence Christian at Oakbrook Prep (SCISA)

Green Sea Floyds at Baptist Hill

Gray Collegiate at Lamar

Hartsville at Myrtle Beach

Hemingway at Timmonsville

Hilton Head Prep at Carolina Academy (SCISA)

Jack Britt at Lumberton (NC)

Johnsonville at Latta

King’s Academy at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)

Lake City at Loris

Lake View at McBee

Marion at Dillon

Mullins at Kingstree

North Myrtle Beach at Marlboro County

Scotland (NC) at Purnell Swett (NC)

Socastee at Carolina Forest

St. James at South Florence

Waccamaw at Georgetown

West Bladen (NC) at South Robeson (NC)

West Florence at Conway

Whiteville (NC) at Fairmont (NC)

Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian (SCISA)

Week 7: October 11

Andrews at Kingstree

Bishop England at Waccamaw

Blacksburg at McBee

Carolina Academy at King’s Academy (SCISA)

Carolina Forest at South Florence

Carvers Bay at Hannah-Pamplico

Cheraw at Lake City

Chesterfield at North Central

Christian Academy of MB at Dillon Christian (SCISA)

Conway at Socastee

Darlington at Myrtle Beach

East Bladen (NC) at Fairmont (NC)

Florence Christian at Robert E. Lee (SCISA)

Hoke at Scotland (NC)

Johnsonville at Mullins

Loris at Dillon

Lumberton (NC) at Seventy-First (NC)

Manning at Georgetown

Marion at Aynor

Marlboro County at Hartsville

Purnell Swett (NC) at Pinecrest (NC)

Latta at East Clarendon

St. James at West Florence

Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)

Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds

Trinity-Byrnes at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)

Wilson at North Myrtle Beach

Week 8: October 18

Carolina Forest at St. James

Carvers Bay at Johnsonville

Chesterfield at Central

Cheraw at Loris

Christian Academy of MB at Northside Christian (SCISA)

Dillon at Aynor

Dillon Christian at Florence Christian (SCISA)

East Clarendon at Kingstree

Fairmont (NC) at South Columbus (NC)

Georgetown at Hanahan

Great Falls at McBee

Green Sea Floyds at Lake View

Greenwood Christian at Trinity-Byrnes (SCISA)

Hannah-Pamplico at Mullins

Hartsville at Wilson

Jack Britt (NC) at Purnell Swett (NC)

King’s Academy at Thomas Sumter (SCISA)

Latta at Andrews

Lake City at Marion

Lumberton (NC) at Pinecrest (NC)

Marlboro County at Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach at Darlington

Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)

Robert E. Lee at Carolina Academy (SCISA)

Seventy-First at Scotland (NC)

Socastee at West Florence

South Florence at Conway

Timmonsville at Lamar

Waccamaw at Manning

Week 9: October 25

Aynor at Loris

Carolina Pride at Chesterfield

Carvers Bay at East Clarendon

Conway at St. James

Dillon at Lake City

Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy (SCISA)

Fairmont (NC) at Red Springs (NC)

Georgetown at Bishop England

Hannah-Pamplico at Latta

Hemingway at Green Sea Floyds

Kingstree at Johnsonville

Lake View at Creek Bridge

Lamar at Great Falls

Lumberton (NC) at Richmond (NC)

Marion at Cheraw

Marlboro County at Darlington

McBee at Timmonsville

Mullins at Andrews

North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville

Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy of MB (SCISA)

Pincrest at Scotland (NC)

Seventy-First (NC) at Purnell Swett (NC)

Socastee at South Florence

Trinity-Byrnes at Florence Christian (SCISA)

Waccamaw at Academic Magnet

West Florence at Carolina Forest

Williamsburg Academy at King’s Academy

Wilson at Myrtle Beach

Week 10: November 1

Academic Magnet at Georgetown

Andrews at Hannah-Pamplico

Aynor at Lake City

Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)

Carolina Forest at Conway

Cheraw at Dillon

Christian Academy of MB at King’s Academy (SCISA)

Darlington at Hartsville

Fairmont (NC) at East Columbus (NC)

Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)

Great Falls at Timmonsville

Green Sea Floyds at Creek Bridge

Hanahan at Waccamaw

Johnsonville at East Clarendon

Kingstree at Carvers Bay

Lake View at Hemingway

Lamar at McBee

Latta at Mullins

Lewisville at Chesterfield

Loris at Marion

Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach

Purnell Swett (NC) at Hoke (NC)

Robert E. Lee at Trinity-Byrnes (SCISA)

Scotland (NC) at Lumberton (NC)

South Florence at West Florence

St. James at Socastee

Thomas Sumter at Dillon Christian (SCISA)

Wilson at Marlboro County

Week 11: November 8

Lumberton (NC) at Purnell Swett (NC)

Richmond (NC) at Scotland (NC)

SCHSL Playoffs Begin