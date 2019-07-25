2019 complete High School Football Schedule for WBTW viewing area

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The 2019 high school football regular season will begin in about a month. Below is the full list of games week by week for our teams in the SCHSL, SCISA, and in North Carolina. All contests will start at 7:30pm.
2019 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL MASTER SCHEDULE:
Week 0: August 23
Carvers Bay at Waccamaw
Conway at North Myrtle Beach
Crestwood at West Florence
Darlington at Cheraw
Green Sea Floyds at West Columbus (NC)
Havelock (NC) at Dillon
King’s Academy at Dorchester Academy (SCISA)
Lake City at Wilson – THURSDAY NIGHT 7:30pm
Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico
Lamar at Hemingway
Loris at St. James
Marion at Johnsonville
Marlboro County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
McBee at Andrew Jackson
Mullins at Latta
South Florence at James Island
Timmonsville at East Clarendon
West Brunswick at Socastee
Week 1: August 30
Carolina Forest at Lower Richland
Christian Academy of MB at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)
Central at Lamar
Cheraw at Marlboro County
Dillon at Purnell Swett (NC)
Dorchester Academy at Carolina Academy (SCISA)
East Clarendon at Scott’s Branch
Georgetown at Philip Simmons
Gray’s Creek at Fairmont (NC)
Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds
Hartsville at South Florence
Hemingway at Andrews
Hoggard at Scotland (NC)
Hilton Head Island at St. James
King’s Academy at Florence Christian (SCISA)
Lake City at Lakewood
Lake View at Johnsonville
Lumberton (NC) at Pine Forest (NC)
Marion at Latta
McBee at Chesterfield
Myrtle Beach at Hanahan
Nation Ford at Conway
North Myrtle Beach at Loris
Northwood Academy at Dillon Christian (SCISA)
Robert E. Lee at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)
Timmonsville at Edisto
Trinity-Byrnes at Hammond (SCISA)
Waccamaw at Aynor
West Florence at Darlington
Wilson at Manning
Week 2: September 6
Andrews at Waccamaw
Camden at Hartsville
Cape Fear at Lumberton (NC)
Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)
Carolina Forest at Colleton County
Chesterfield at Cheraw
Christian Academy of MB at Orangeburg Prep (SCISA)
Conway at Sumter
Darlington at Lamar
Dillon Christian at Robert E. Lee (SCISA)
Dorchester Academy at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)
Florence Christian at Laurence Manning (SCISA)
Georgetown at Carvers Bay
Green Sea Floyds at Aynor
Johnsonville at Hemingway
Kingstree at Lake City
Latta at Dillon
Laurens at Myrtle Beach
Lee Central at Timmonsville
Mullins at Marion
North Central at McBee
North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick
Oceanside at Socastee
Scotland (NC) at Marlboro County
South Columbus (NC) at Loris
South Florence at Wilson
South View at Purnell Swett (NC)
Thomas Sumter at Trinity-Byrnes (SCISA)
Week 3: September 13
Andrews at Georgetown
Carolina Academy at John Paul II (SCISA)
CE Murray at Mullins
Cheraw at Central
Chesterfield at Anson County (NC)
DH Conley at Scotland (NC)
Dillon at Lake View
Dillon Christian at Trinity-Byrnes (SCISA)
EA Laney at Lumberton (NC)
East Clarendon at Aynor
Fairmont (NC) at West Bladen (NC)
Florence Christian at Orangeburg Prep (SCISA)
Hartsville at Conway
Hemingway at Carvers Bay
Hoggard at Carolina Forest
King’s Academy at Robert E. Lee (SCISA)
Loris at Green Sea Floyds
Lamar at North Central
Lower Richland at Wilson
Marion at Timmonsville
McBee at Hannah-Pamplico
Myrtle Beach at Socastee
Pee Dee Academy at Colleton Prep (SCISA)
St. James at North Myrtle Beach
Thomas Sumter at Christian Academy of MB (SCISA)
West Florence at Lake City
Week 4: September 20
Bluffton at Hartsville
Buford at Chesterfield
Carvers Bay at Mullins
Carolina Academy at Christian Academy of MB (SCISA)
Cheraw at Lamar
Crestwood at Darlington
Dillon Christian at King’s Academy (SCISA)
East Clarendon at Andrews
Greenwood Christian at Florence Christian (SCISA)
Hannah-Pamplico at Johnsonville
Lake City at Manning
Lake View at Marion
Lakewood at Hemingway
Latta at Kingstree
Pee Dee Academy at Thomas Heyward (SCISA)
Purnell Swett (NC) at Hoggard
Marlboro County at South Florence
Myrtle Beach at Carolina Forest
Socastee at North Myrtle Beach
St. James at Georgetown
Trinity-Byrnes at Oakbrook Prep (SCISA)
Waccamaw at North Charleston
West Columbus (NC) at Fairmont (NC)
West Florence at Camden
Week 5: September 27
Aynor at St. James
Carolina Forest at Loris
Carvers Bay at Latta
CE Murray at Hemingway
Chesterfield at Lee Central
Christian Academy of MB at Florence Christian (SCISA)
Conway at Myrtle Beach
Fairmont (NC) at St. Paul’s (NC)
Georgetown at Socastee
Green Sea Floyds at McBee
Hartsville at Abbeville
Hoke at Lumberton (NC)
Johnsonville at Andrews
Kingstree at Hannah-Pamplico
Lamar at Lake View
Marlboro County at Dillon
Mullins at East Clarendon
Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian (SCISA)
Purnell Swett (NC) at Richmond (NC)
Scotland (NC) at Jack Britt (NC)
South Florence at Darlington
St. Johns at Waccamaw
Thomas Sumter at Carolina Academy (SCISA)
Timmonsville at Scott’s Branch
Trinity-Byrnes at King’s Academy (SCISA)
Wilson at West Florence
Week 6: October 4
Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield
Andrews at Carvers Bay
Aynor at Cheraw
Christian Academy of MB at Trinity-Byrnes (SCISA)
Darlington at Wilson
East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico
Florence Christian at Oakbrook Prep (SCISA)
Green Sea Floyds at Baptist Hill
Gray Collegiate at Lamar
Hartsville at Myrtle Beach
Hemingway at Timmonsville
Hilton Head Prep at Carolina Academy (SCISA)
Jack Britt at Lumberton (NC)
Johnsonville at Latta
King’s Academy at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)
Lake City at Loris
Lake View at McBee
Marion at Dillon
Mullins at Kingstree
North Myrtle Beach at Marlboro County
Scotland (NC) at Purnell Swett (NC)
Socastee at Carolina Forest
St. James at South Florence
Waccamaw at Georgetown
West Bladen (NC) at South Robeson (NC)
West Florence at Conway
Whiteville (NC) at Fairmont (NC)
Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian (SCISA)
Week 7: October 11
Andrews at Kingstree
Bishop England at Waccamaw
Blacksburg at McBee
Carolina Academy at King’s Academy (SCISA)
Carolina Forest at South Florence
Carvers Bay at Hannah-Pamplico
Cheraw at Lake City
Chesterfield at North Central
Christian Academy of MB at Dillon Christian (SCISA)
Conway at Socastee
Darlington at Myrtle Beach
East Bladen (NC) at Fairmont (NC)
Florence Christian at Robert E. Lee (SCISA)
Hoke at Scotland (NC)
Johnsonville at Mullins
Loris at Dillon
Lumberton (NC) at Seventy-First (NC)
Manning at Georgetown
Marion at Aynor
Marlboro County at Hartsville
Purnell Swett (NC) at Pinecrest (NC)
Latta at East Clarendon
St. James at West Florence
Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)
Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds
Trinity-Byrnes at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)
Wilson at North Myrtle Beach
Week 8: October 18
Carolina Forest at St. James
Carvers Bay at Johnsonville
Chesterfield at Central
Cheraw at Loris
Christian Academy of MB at Northside Christian (SCISA)
Dillon at Aynor
Dillon Christian at Florence Christian (SCISA)
East Clarendon at Kingstree
Fairmont (NC) at South Columbus (NC)
Georgetown at Hanahan
Great Falls at McBee
Green Sea Floyds at Lake View
Greenwood Christian at Trinity-Byrnes (SCISA)
Hannah-Pamplico at Mullins
Hartsville at Wilson
Jack Britt (NC) at Purnell Swett (NC)
King’s Academy at Thomas Sumter (SCISA)
Latta at Andrews
Lake City at Marion
Lumberton (NC) at Pinecrest (NC)
Marlboro County at Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach at Darlington
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)
Robert E. Lee at Carolina Academy (SCISA)
Seventy-First at Scotland (NC)
Socastee at West Florence
South Florence at Conway
Timmonsville at Lamar
Waccamaw at Manning
Week 9: October 25
Aynor at Loris
Carolina Pride at Chesterfield
Carvers Bay at East Clarendon
Conway at St. James
Dillon at Lake City
Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy (SCISA)
Fairmont (NC) at Red Springs (NC)
Georgetown at Bishop England
Hannah-Pamplico at Latta
Hemingway at Green Sea Floyds
Kingstree at Johnsonville
Lake View at Creek Bridge
Lamar at Great Falls
Lumberton (NC) at Richmond (NC)
Marion at Cheraw
Marlboro County at Darlington
McBee at Timmonsville
Mullins at Andrews
North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville
Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy of MB (SCISA)
Pincrest at Scotland (NC)
Seventy-First (NC) at Purnell Swett (NC)
Socastee at South Florence
Trinity-Byrnes at Florence Christian (SCISA)
Waccamaw at Academic Magnet
West Florence at Carolina Forest
Williamsburg Academy at King’s Academy
Wilson at Myrtle Beach
Week 10: November 1
Academic Magnet at Georgetown
Andrews at Hannah-Pamplico
Aynor at Lake City
Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)
Carolina Forest at Conway
Cheraw at Dillon
Christian Academy of MB at King’s Academy (SCISA)
Darlington at Hartsville
Fairmont (NC) at East Columbus (NC)
Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)
Great Falls at Timmonsville
Green Sea Floyds at Creek Bridge
Hanahan at Waccamaw
Johnsonville at East Clarendon
Kingstree at Carvers Bay
Lake View at Hemingway
Lamar at McBee
Latta at Mullins
Lewisville at Chesterfield
Loris at Marion
Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach
Purnell Swett (NC) at Hoke (NC)
Robert E. Lee at Trinity-Byrnes (SCISA)
Scotland (NC) at Lumberton (NC)
South Florence at West Florence
St. James at Socastee
Thomas Sumter at Dillon Christian (SCISA)
Wilson at Marlboro County
Week 11: November 8
Lumberton (NC) at Purnell Swett (NC)
Richmond (NC) at Scotland (NC)
SCHSL Playoffs Begin