2019 murder suspect wanted after bond revocation in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence County man charged with murder in a 2019 shooting is wanted again by police after his bond was revoked in July as a result of separate charges.

Tirik Johnson-Epps was initially arrested last October in connection with a September 2019 deadly shooting that happened on Lucas Street in Florence. Tydrecus Deshawn Williams died. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the US Marshals Service and SLED, assisted in arresting Johnson-Epps. He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bond was set at $75,000 for the murder charge and Johnson-Epps was released from jail on March 10, according to public records.

Since then, Johnson-Epps has been in and out of several local jails.

In April, he was arrested by the Horry County Police Department and faces several weapons charges.

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements told News13 that his office filed a motion, requesting that bond be revoked in late April.

In July, Johnson-Epps was booked into the Florence County Detention Center for a domestic violence charge. He was then transferred to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County and charged with failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension from a June incident. He bonded out of jail on those charges in mid-July.

In late July, Solicitor Clements told News13 that a judge revoked bond for Johnson-Epps. Clements says Johnson-Epps was not in attendance for the hearing, but his lawyer was.

Through a criminal background check, News13 learned that Johnson-Epps has faced additional charges in recent years.

Police are now asking the public for help in finding Johnson-Epps. Anyone with information about Johnson-Epps’ current whereabouts is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

