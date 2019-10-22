2019 Voter Guide: See who’s on your ballot for local elections

* Denotes incumbent
Andrews Mayor (Vote for 1)
Frank McClary
Terrance Middleton
Andrews Town Council (Vote for 3)
Jamie Altman
Letha Palmer
Amy Pinckney-Flagler
Robert S. Stamper II
Aynor Mayor (uncontested)
John Gardner*
Aynor Council (Vote for 2)
Paul McCracken*
Steve Riggins
Samuel Saltal
Chris Shelley*
Atlantic Beach Mayor (Vote for 1)
Jake Evans*
Brian Taylor
Altantic Beach Council (Vote for 2)
William Booker
Brenda Deese
Josephine Isom*
Darnell Price
Bennettsville Mayor (Vote for 1)
J R Chavis
Chris McArthur
Carolyn Prince
Bennettsville Council
– District 2 (Vote for 1)
Wilhelmina Pegues Gladden
Tyrone R Davis
– District 4 (Uncontested)
D. Jean Quick
– District 6 (Vote for 1)
Thomas Bennett Jr.
Bernice Johnson
Gregory Scott
Briarcliffe Acres Mayor (Uncontested)
Huston Huffman*
Briarcliffe Acres Council (Uncontested)
Peggy Bell
John Wylie*
Conway Mayor (Uncontested)
Barbara Jo Blain-Bellamy*
Conway Council (Vote for 3)
Randy Alford
Thomas Anderson*
Barb Eisenhardt
Liz Gilland
Alex Hyman
Justin Jordan
Larry White*
Darlington Mayor (Vote for 1)
Curtis Boyd
Gloria Cheeseboro Hines
Carolyn Bruce
Darlington Council
Winfred M Herrington Sr
Bryant Gardner
John M Milling
Howard J Nettles
Ernest L Boston Sr
Carolyn Bruce
Florence School District 4 (Uncontested)
At large – Darrell J McFadden
Georgetown City Council (Vote for 3)
Al Joseph
Hobson Henry Milton
Clarence C. Smalls
Hartsville City Council (Uncontested)
District 4 – Johnny L Andrews
District 6 – Bobby McGee
District 2 – Bryson Sparks Caldwell
Lamar Town Council
Inez Bess Lee
Danielle Todd-Wilkes
Angele White_Bradley
Nat Williams
Latta Council
Abbott M Shelley
Melinda J Page Robins
Joe Williamson Jr
Kevin Drawhorn
Loris Mayor (Vote for 1)
Todd Harrleson*
Michael Suggs
Loris Council (Vote for 3)
Richard Dew
Joan Gause*
Lewis Hardee Jr.*
Veda Nichols
Carroll Padgett Jr.
Jan Vescovi*
McColl Mayor (Vote for 1)
Ray Grier
Bobby Odom
McColl Council (Vote for 6)
Brian Blue
Robin Grooms-Clark
R.C. Cumming
Robert Dimery
George D. Garner II
Allen Dale Heffner
Gordon Jones
Lynn Kubas
David Limbacher
George B. Locklear
Jody Subbs
Myrtle Beach Council (Vote for 3)
Ed Carey
Michael Chesnut*
Charles Gasque
Wayne Gray
Mary Jeffcoat*
John Krajc
Phil Render*
North Myrtle Beach Council
– At Large (Vote for 1)
Greg Richardson
Hank Thomas*
– Cherry Grove Ward (Uncontested)
Fred Coyne *
– Crescent Beach Ward (Vote for 1)
J O Baldwin*
Ed Ramey
Pawleys Island Mayor (Vote for 1)
Jimmy Braswell
Brian Henry
Pawleys Island Council (Vote for 4)
R Ashley Carter
Guerry Green
Leda McIntyre Hall
Rocky Holliday
Josh Ricker
Sarah Zimmerman
Society Hill Council
Chuck Baker
Melilssa Burch
Scott Dixon
Deborah Harrell
Surfside Mayor (Vote for 1)
Bob Hellyer
David Pellegrino – Current Mayor Pro Tempore
Julie Samples
Surfside Council (Vote for 3)
Jen Cribb
Michael Drake
Paul Holder
Cindy Keating
Laverne Kreklau
Kathryn Martin
Laurence McKeen
Cody Sluder
Timmonsville Town Council
William James Jr
Brenda T McKithen
Richard Butch Hodges