2019 Voter Guide: See who’s on your ballot for local elections

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is hosting its annual Walk for the Animals event this weekend on October 26 at the Grand Park in The Market Common.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features the Pet Parade as well as pet contests like best kisser, best costume, best trick, and best look-a-like pair. For the human attendees, there are amazing raffle tables, delicious food, more than two dozen local vendors and a huge and super fun kids zone. A new addition to the event is a 5k run!