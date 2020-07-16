2020 Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Due to concerns for the health and safety of the public, the 2020 Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down Festival and Pageant has been cancelled, according to the Aynor Pilot Club.
The club, which hosts the event each year, made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday night.
