2020 Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Photo from 2019 Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down courtesy of Aynor Pilot Club Facebook

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Due to concerns for the health and safety of the public, the 2020 Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down Festival and Pageant has been cancelled, according to the Aynor Pilot Club.

The club, which hosts the event each year, made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday night.

