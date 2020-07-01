2020 Dragon Boat races go virtual

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Ground Zero Ministries has decided to go virtual with it’s Dragon Boat Festival due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the ministry, in recent weeks, Dragon Boat teams have continued to drop out of the festival and have expressed concerns about moving forward.

From August 1-22, a digital fundraising campaign will be in full effect and the ministry has secured a live two hour TV special to complete the campaign on August 22 to highlight the activities of GZ, fundraising successes, testimonials, interviews and sponsor spotlights.

Funding from the event will be used to support local teens in weekly interactive experiences where they hear a scripture based message and engage in group discussions, bond during organized group activities and bridge the gap between high school and college.

New this year, Ground Zero is launching a scholarship to benefit one senior by going toward education applications or structured programs that are beneficial to his/her faith.

The fundraising goal for the event has been lowered from $175,000 to $120,000. More than $38,000 has already been raised, so approximately $80,000 is still needed to meet the new goal.

