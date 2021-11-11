2020 Florence County Valentines Day murder suspect released on $75K bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect from a 2020 Valentines Day murder in Florence County was released on a $75,000 bond.

Joseph Edward Foss Jr., of Timmonsville, and Samuel Kennedy Funderburk, Jr., of Effingham, were arrested in 2020 after 64-year-old Harold Morrison was found dead inside his home on Lindfield Circle on Valentines Day.

On Monday, Foss was released after posting a $75,000 bond. Funderburk was extradited back to Florence County after he was arrested in Georgia, and was not given a bond.

Investigators allege that Funderburk “entered Morrison’s residence in the nighttime without permission while armed with a handgun where he shot Morrison multiple times resulting in his death,” according to previous reporting. “Investigators further allege that Foss conspired with and accompanied Funderburk when the murder occurred and drove Funderburk’s vehicle from the scene.”