2020 Myrtle Beach sea turtle nesting season less successful than previous years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – During the 2020 sea turtle nesting season, 11 loggerhead turtles nested within Myrtle Beach city limits, the city announced on Facebook.

This means the nest success rate was lower by 45% than previous years, the city said. This is due to storm surges from Hurricane Isaias. For comparison, in 2019, 26 sea turtles nested, seven of which were rare green sea turtles, while the rest were loggerhead turtles.

This season, there were also 7 “false crawls”, meaning turtles came onto the shore but decided against laying any eggs on that trip. In 2019 there were 24 “false crawls.”

According to the city, sea turtles return to the same spot that they hatched from to lay their own eggs. They also live between 30-50 years, however some have been documented as living more than 100 years.

It is illegal to disturb or harass sea turtles, and violation penalties often accumulate into thousands of dollars.

