2020 Voter’s Guide: Who is on your local ballot for Nov. 3

Get the local information you need for the Nov. 3 election below
* Contested races only

DARLINGTON COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Sheriff

Auditor

DILLON COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Sheriff

County Council – District 2

FLORENCE COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Sheriff

County Council District 4

County Council District 8

FLORENCE CITY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Mayor

City Council At Large (2 seats)

FLORENCE COUNTY 1% SALES TAX REFERENDUM

Whether the county will have another Capital Project Sales Tax after the current one expires in the spring.  The ballot question features a list of slated projects

GEORGETOWN COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Sheriff

HORRY COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

School board – District 9

MARLBORO COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Sheriff

County Council – District 6


