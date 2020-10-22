2020 Voter’s Guide: Who is on your local ballot for Nov. 3

Get the local information you need for the Nov. 3 election below
* Contested races only
- Find U.S. House and Senate races
- Find state House and Senate races in the News13 coverage area
- Find your early voting place here. Find your polling place here.
DARLINGTON COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Sheriff
- Michael B August (R)
- James Hudson Jr (D)
Auditor
- Margaret R Rogers (D)
- Angie L Suggs (R)
DILLON COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Sheriff
- Phillip Davis (I)
- Tracy Pelt (R)
- Douglas Pernell (D)
County Council – District 2
- Christopher Miller (D)
- Marvin Suggs (R)
FLORENCE COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Sheriff
- TJ Joye (R)
- Darrin Yarborough (D)
County Council District 4
- Kenneth McAllister (D)
- Jerry Wayne Yarbough Jr. (R)
County Council District 8
- Frank J “Buddy” Brand II – (R)
- Amiri B Hooker (D)
FLORENCE CITY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Mayor
- Bryan Braddock (R)
- Teresa Myers Ervin (D)
City Council At Large (2 seats)
- Lethonia Peaches Barnes (D)
- Steve Byrd (R)
- Chaquez T McCall (D)
- John Sweeney (R)
FLORENCE COUNTY 1% SALES TAX REFERENDUM
Whether the county will have another Capital Project Sales Tax after the current one expires in the spring. The ballot question features a list of slated projects.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Sheriff
- Birt K Adams (D)
- Carter Weaver Sr (R)
HORRY COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
School board – District 9
MARLBORO COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Sheriff
- Charles Lemon (D)
- Henry Love (R)
County Council – District 6
- Bobby Odom – (D)
- Verd Odom – (R)