2020 Voter’s Guide: Who is on your local ballot on Nov. 3

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) -- The City of Myrtle Beach appealed the Hospitality Fee lawsuit settlement Thursday that was approved by a judge Tuesday.

"This appeal is necessary to finally determine the rights of the other members of the class -- those who paid the Hospitality Fee to Horry County during the period when it was in dispute -- regarding distribution of the portion of the $19 million common fund that was not otherwise resolved by the settlement agreement," the city said.