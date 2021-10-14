2021 Myrtle Beach Greek Festival kicks off

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you are looking for something fun to do, we’ve got you covered. The Myrtle Beach Greek Festival is back on the Grand Strand for its 30th year.

St. John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church holds the event every year.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a drive-thru festival will be held again this year. The festival is also important to the church financially. In previous years, proceeds from the event benefited local charities like the Boys and Girls Club branch of Myrtle Beach. Last year, a portion of the proceeds were donated to the memorial fund of Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher.

“We also had people eating inside our hall. They get their food and eat it inside the hall. Our delicious food and mouth watering pastries. We also had church tours where people could go in and see our church on the inside so who hasn’t seen inside,” spokesperson, Vasilios Pournaras said.

The event start October 14. It will also take place October 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The cost is free.

Staff say it’s a way to bring Greek heritage and culture into Myrtle Beach. In previous years, the event had vendors, live music and dancing. People can order traditional Greek meals and pastries, pay and get their food without leaving their car.

“People can pre-order online at myrtlebeachgreekfestival.com so they can order what they like or get the delicious desserts they want. Then, they want you to enter from 29th avenue and then turn on Church Street so that way you are coming from behind the church and to come on to the grounds where they will provide you with your food,” Pournaras said.

WBTW is sponsoring the event.