2021 North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day festival, parade canceled due to COVID-19

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival have been canceled due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

The city said they hoped to be able to hold the festival this year, but continued spread of the virus forced them to change their plans.

Out of concerns that large gatherings have been known as super-spreader events, the city had no choice but to cancel until next year.

