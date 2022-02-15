2022 CCU football season tickets on sale

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2022 Coastal Carolina University football season tickets are on sale now.

The 2022 home schedule features seven games highlighted by a special season opener on Sept. 3 against Army, the first meeting between the schools, as well as non-conference contests versus Gardner-Webb on Sept. 10 and Buffalo on Sept. 17.

The home schedule will also showcase key rivalries against Sun Belt competition, including the potential inclusion of new conference members James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss.

The full 2022 schedule is planned to be released by the Sun Belt Conference on March 1.

Payment plan options:

Payment Plan Type Dates 5 Month March 30, April 29, May 31, June 30, July 29 4 Month April 29, May 31, June 30, July 29 3 Month May 31, June 30, July 29 2 Month June 30, July 29

Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting the Chanticleer site here, or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX.