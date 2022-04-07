MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — According to reports released by the Colorado State University Thursday, the 2022 hurricane season is predicted to have “above-normal activity.”

“We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making

landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” the report said. “As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”

The report is predicting 19 named storms, 9 hurricanes and four major hurricanes of category 3 or higher.

The probability predicted for at least one major hurricane landfall on the entire continental U.S. coastline is 71% with the average for the last century being 52%.

The probability for landfall on the U.S. East Coast including Florida is 46% with the average for the last century being 31%.