21 new cases of coronavirus in SC, bringing total to 81; 1 new in Horry Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 21 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

This brings the total number statewide to 81 cases in 17 counties, DHEC announced on Thursday.

One of the new cases is in Horry County, bringing the total here to 6 cases.



New cases

Abbeville County: 1 new case

Anderson County: 1 new case

Beaufort County: 1 new case

Charleston County: 1 new case

Dorchester County: 1 new case

Greenville County: 4 new cases

Horry County: 1 new case

Kershaw County: 4 new cases

Lancaster County: 1 new case

Lexington County: 1 new case

Richland County: 4 new cases

Saluda County: 1 new case

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:

washing your hands frequently,

covering your cough,

staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and

appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.