21 new cases of coronavirus in SC, bringing total to 81; 1 new in Horry Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 21 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
This brings the total number statewide to 81 cases in 17 counties, DHEC announced on Thursday.
One of the new cases is in Horry County, bringing the total here to 6 cases.
New cases
- Abbeville County: 1 new case
- Anderson County: 1 new case
- Beaufort County: 1 new case
- Charleston County: 1 new case
- Dorchester County: 1 new case
- Greenville County: 4 new cases
- Horry County: 1 new case
- Kershaw County: 4 new cases
- Lancaster County: 1 new case
- Lexington County: 1 new case
- Richland County: 4 new cases
- Saluda County: 1 new case
Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:
- washing your hands frequently,
- covering your cough,
- staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and
- appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.