ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 22-month-old girl died on Sunday after getting trapped under a piece of bedroom furniture that fell on her, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Anderson County EMS, Medshore EMS, and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the incident along Burberry Drive in Williamston for a child in cardiac arrest.

The coroner identified the girl Jalaya Bryant of Calhoun Falls. The investigation indicates that she died due to asphyxiation, and there appears to be no indication of foul play.

According to the coroner, the girl was trying to climb on a dresser when it fell on top of her. She was found by family members under one of the drawers. The girl was pronounced dead after being taken to Prisma Health Trauma Services.