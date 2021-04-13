$24.45M to be used for school buses, public transit across the state, including Florence, Horry Counties

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster and State Superintendent Molly Spearman are working with S.C. Department of Insurance (SCDOI) Director Ray Farmer to announce the investment of $23,635,830 for 235 propane school buses in the state.

The buses will be distributed to school districts across the state, including in Horry County. The other districts include Aiken, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester County School District Two, Greenville, Lexington School District One, Richland School District One, Richland School District Two, York School District Four.

“This announcement shows South Carolina is fully committed to providing the safest, most efficient, and environmentally friendly school buses in the nation,” Spearman said. “Not only will these new propane buses help ensure over 300,000 bus riders get to and from school safely and on time, it will save tax payers millions of dollars while drastically reducing emissions.”

The funds will also purchase three electric transit buses to be used in both Charleston and Florence. $295,500 is being allocated to Florence for two electric transit buses and charging infrastructure. These will be the first electric transit buses for the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority.

“Today marks an important day for our state,” McMaster said. “Director Farmer and his team accepted an immense challenge in determining how these funds should be invested to benefit as many South Carolinians as possible, and they have exceeded expectations. Because of today’s announcement, those in our state who rely on public transit and the children who rely on our school buses will be safer.”

Additional information about the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation trust is available at doi.sc.gov/vwsettlement.