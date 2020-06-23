24 positive COVID-19 cases in Horry Co. Government, 82 pending test results

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Government has been notified of 24 positive cases of COVID-19 among the staff.

Horry County Government currently has 82 employees working remotely or utilizing medical leave pending test results due to reports of possible exposure to COVID-19.

Of those 82, 24 are in the solictor’s office and 12 are in 911 communications.

County offices remain operational; however, community members are encouraged to conduct business by phone, email, or other electronic means. Call first before visiting any office in person—many departments will be working by appointment-only in an effort to limit the number of people within a given space.

Community members who must visit an office in person will be required to wear a face mask while inside the building. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.

Here is a breakdown by department: