25 men arrested in 4-day human trafficking sting in Florida

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than two dozen people were arrested during a four-day sting operation across Sarasota County, which focused on protecting children from online predators and human trafficking, authorities said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 men between the ages of 19 and 65 on suspicion of solicitation, according to a news release.

Officials said the men responded to a number of ads posted online and engaged in sexually explicit written and verbal conversations.

“Ultimately all 25 arrestees traveled with the intent of having sex with a male or female child,” a press release states.

According to deputies, one of the men rode a three-wheel bicycle to a home while in possession of cocaine. Another arrived at a home with two firearms and several narcotics.

Several others had sent explicit photos and brought condoms with them, according to deputies. One even tried to lure a child into his vehicle.