25th Amendment & Impeachment Papers: Political analyst weighs in on attempts to remove President Trump from office

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’ve been hearing a lot about the 25th Amendment; how hundreds of representatives are calling for it to be invoked so President Trump will be removed from office.

The 25th Amendment outlines the transfer of power if the President is deemed “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” If this can be proven, the vice president would assume the powers of acting president.

As the President’s days in the White House dwindle, experts predict the likelihood of his early dismissal is slim. Political analyst John Brisini says it’s especially unlikely that Trump will be removed by the 25th Amendment.

“Donald Trump’s term is over on January 20th at Noon whether he likes it or not,” says Brisini.

As of now, approximately 28 senators and 107 house members have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. Brisini says the issue at hand is time.

This morning, @SenSchumer and I placed a call to Vice President Pence to urge him to invoke the 25th Amendment which would allow the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to remove the President. We have not yet heard back from the Vice President. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2021

Read our full statement here: https://t.co/DNe7ZE3Gww — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2021

“So we’re operating on a very tight time-frame. What that means to the 25th Amendment is that even if you did get VP Mike Pence to sign on, to the fact that yes he’s on board with it, then you’ve got the majority of the cabinet — half of the cabinet to sign on to it,” he says.

Plus, the President would have the ability to make an argument that he isn’t incapacitated.

“He then could send a letter or notification to Congress…and they have 4 days to consider his objection. It then takes 2/3 majority in both the Senate and the House to officially remove him from power,” explains Brisini.

Social media is buzzing with opinions on the 25th Amendment; saying it’s useless to keep pursuing the invocation; instead suggesting impeachment. According to Brisini, impeachment could still happen if Congress were able to move quickly with the process.

Time and circumstances may mitigate against invoking the 25th amendment, which I support, but there is time for impeachment which seems appropriate. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) January 7, 2021

As of now, Articles of Impeachment have been drafted. Over 100 Members of the House have signed on in support.