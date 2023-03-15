HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — A 27-year-old man and three teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder in the home-invasion killing of a 57-year-old man in Alamance County.

Haw River police said Ervin Lee Jones, 57, of Burlington, was found dead and another person seriously injured on Feb. 19 after officers were called to a home on Second Street just before 11 p.m. after getting reports of shots fired and possibly a home invasion.

In addition to murder charges, Nigel Cortez Boyd of Burlington and three 17-year-old boys from Alamance County have been charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Boyd is being held without bond in Alamance County, while the teens are in a juvenile facility with no bond.

Haw River Police said a “collaborative effort” involving the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation resulted in the arrests.