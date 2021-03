MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Those who got their first dose of the COVID vaccine at the mass vaccination clinic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Feb. 9, now have a new date for the second dose.

DHEC will be administering the second dose from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center at 2115 Sports Center Way.

This vaccination site is only open to those who received their first dose at the original mass vaccination on Feb. 9.