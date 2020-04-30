2nd man, juvenile arrested for murder after burned body found in Maxton; more arrests likely

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A second Maxton man and a juvenile have been charged with first-degree murder in the missing person case of Justin Cody Hunt.

Nicholas Goodman, 28, and a 17-year-old juvenile were charged on Wednesday with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree burglary in addition to the murder charge. The 17-year-old also was charged with first-degree arson.

Justin Cody Hunt

The charges are in connection with the death of Justin Cody Hunt, 30, of Maxton. Hunt’s burned body was in a home on April 23. Hunt was reported missing by his family members on April 22.

Austin Ransom, 19, of Maxton, also was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree arson, and second-degree burglary in connection with the case. Ransom was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond for the first-degree murder charge. Ransom has a $1 million secured bond for the remaining charges.



The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “We are going to look into every lead possible to bring everyone to justice that was involved in this heinous murder. There is nothing to justify such a cruel act against another human being and this case is far from over,” said Wilkins

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Goodman was placed in the custody of Robeson County Detention Center with no bond for the first-degree murder charge. He was given a $25,000 secured bond for the remaining charges.

The 17-year-old was placed in the custody of Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center with no bond.