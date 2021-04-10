2nd shooting in as many days has claimed the life of another Hartsville man

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Even though they are unrelated, a second shooting in as many days has claimed the life of another Hartsville man.

The shootings are unrelated, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Zyquavion Hickman, 20, of Hartsville, was shot and killed by someone during a fight at about 8 p.m. Friday at Palmetto Apartments on Washington Street. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital by Hardee.

Hartsville police have a suspect in Hickman’s shooting, and he has been arrested on charges stemming from the fight, according to Lt. Mark Blair. Additional charges in the shooting are pending, Blair said.

Three people were taken to the hospital after the fight. Hickman, another person who was beaten up, and a third person with a gunshot wound. Their conditions are not known.

Hickman was shot in the area of the 600 block of Washington Street at around 8 p.m. His death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner.

Jerry Stevenson, 25, of Hartsville, died when he was shot by someone on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight by Hardee. The death has been ruled a homicide.



An autopsy has been ordered on both victims and will be performed at MUSC.

No names of anyone involved have been released.

No further information is available and both deaths are under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.