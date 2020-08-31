2nd suspect charged in connection with deadly shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A Lamar man has been charged as the second suspect in connection with a shooting death on Susan Drive in Darlington County.

Deputies arrested Tyles Durant, 18, of Lamar, over the weekend, according to Sheriff Tony Chavis. He was charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

One person died after the Aug. 19 shooting on Susan Drive in Darlington. The deceased has been identified as Jamaal Antwan Baker, 38, of Darlington.

“This case remains under investigation, and my Investigators remain dedicated to apprehending all of those responsible,” stated Sheriff TonyChavis. “We expect more arrests in this case.”

Olajawun Samuel, 24, was arrested earlier in connection with the investigation and remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He was denied bond by a Darlington County Magistrate.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398-4501 or Crime Stoppers ofthe Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.